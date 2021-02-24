Death of Caddo Parish man becomes sixth in Louisiana linked to winter storms

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The death of a man in Caddo Parish has been confirmed as the sixth in the state tied to last week’s winter storms.
The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed on Wednesday that a 61-year-old Caddo Parish man died of exposure-related hypothermia, bringing the statewide death toll to 6.
The LDH says the parish coroner confirmed this death is considered storm-related.
While the man has not been identified, Shreveport police confirmed last week that they were investigating the death of a man whose body was found sitting upright at a vacant building on Texas Aven. in downtown Shreveport on Feb. 16 on a night when temperatures in the city had dipped well below freezing.
Other deaths attributed to the extreme winter weather include a 68-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman in Avoyelles Parish who died of carbon monoxide poisoning after a generator was placed in the camper in which they were staying.
A 74-year-old Lafayette Parish woman was found to have died of exposure, while a 77-year-old Calcasieu Parish man died after he slipped and fell into a pool where he drowned. A 50-year-old male from Lafayette Parish was the first reported winter storm-related death after he slipped on ice and striking his head on the ground.
