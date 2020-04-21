Deaths from COVID-19 in Caddo Parish jump to 83, according to latest LDH update

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Eleven new deaths from COVID-19 in Caddo Parish were reported Tuesday by the Louisiana Department of Health, bringing the total deaths in the parish to 83.

Statewide, the number of deaths also jumped by another 77, bringing the total to 1,405. That is the largest number of deaths reported in a single day in Louisiana since 129 were reported on April 14 and it more than doubles the 32 deaths reported on Monday.

On the other hand, the 331 new cases reported statewide Tuesday represents less than two percent growth (1.35%) and is the lowest number of daily new cases since March 29, when 225 cases were reported.

The total number of cases statewide as of Tuesday was 24,854.

LDH data shows just four more hospitalizations Monday for a total of 1,798, but 35 fewer patients on ventilators. The number of hospitalizations had been declining since peaking on April 13 at 2,134.

In Northwest Louisiana, DeSoto is the only other parish besides Caddo reporting a new death Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths from the coronavirus in DeSoto to 11. Bossier is reporting eight new cases, but no additional deaths. Sabine reported the fourteenth case on Monday.

No new cases or deaths were reported in Claiborne, Bienville, or Red River.

Caddo – 1,310 case(s) | 83 death(s) | 155 state tests | 20,854 commercial tests

Bossier – 241 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 36 state tests | 2,486 commercial tests

De Soto – 168 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 10 state tests | 177 commercial tests

Webster – 79 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 8 state tests | 1,100 commercial tests

Claiborne – 50 case(s) | 5 death(s) | 20 state tests | 91 commercial tests

Bienville – 66 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 3 state tests | 114 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 58 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 29 state tests | 583 commercial tests

Sabine – 14 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 10 state tests | 108 commercial tests

Red River – 21 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 29 state tests | 50 commercial tests

