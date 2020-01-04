Demolition of partially collapsed New Orleans hotel delayed

FILE – This Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, shows damage of a partial collapse at the Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans. New Orleans officials say the hotel that partially collapsed, killing three people, won’t be totally demolished until the end of the year. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) – New Orleans officials say a hotel that partially collapsed in New Orleans, killing three people, won’t be totally demolished until the end of the year.

City officials told local media that the developers who own the building submitted updated demolition plans that significantly changed the timeline.

The Hard Rock Hotel’s demolition is now expected to start in May instead of the end of February, pushing back the expected completion date to December.

New Orleans Fire Superintendent Tim McConnell said city officials are not happy with the longer timeline, and are urging the company that owns the building to find a way to speed things along.

