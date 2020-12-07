Department of Corrections unveils reentry workforce job portal for inmates leaving prison

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DOC) has unveiled a new portal aimed at connecting employers and highly-trained inmates reentering society.

The Louisiana Reentry Workforce Job Portal is the first of its kind, according to DOC officials and allows inmates to post their resumes and qualifications while searching and applying for potential jobs. Employers can post jobs and review inmates’ resumes, expected release dates and home parishes to find suitable candidates for employment opportunities. Potential employers are vetted by the DOC for suitability.

The portal has been developed by the software company ATLO.

“As we prepare inmates for reentry to society through training opportunities that result in marketable skills, it is imperative that we complete the circle by having potential employment opportunities awaiting when they release from prison,” said DOC Secretary Jimmy Le Blanc. “Transitioning back to the community is a challenge. This portal gives our population a fighting chance of success in the workforce by connecting releasing inmates with employers, and vice versa.”

The portal was announced this month at an online event hosted by the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI).

“LABI is proud to work with the Department of Corrections and private sector partners like ATLO to focus on real solutions that can reduce recidivism by helping the incarcerated find a job and stability after their release,” said LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack. “Louisiana’s business community is ready to do our part to connect employers with those skilled individuals who are seeking employment as they reenter society.”

“This grass roots approach now guarantees that all of the employers, and all of the jobs that are inside this portal are jobs that inmates can get, and employers who need these workers can connect,” said Clay Mixon, ATLO owner.