Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rebekah Gee resigns

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019 file photo, Louisiana Health Secretary Rebekah Gee answers questions from the joint House and Senate budget committee about new contract awards for the Medicaid managed care program in Baton Rouge, La. Despite an ongoing challenge to the contract awards, Louisiana’s health department wants to continue negotiating terms with four companies chosen to manage Medicaid patient care, saying delays could put health services at risk. Gee filed the request Monday, Aug. 26 with Louisiana’s chief procurement officer Paula Tregre, who is reviewing the contract awards to determine if state law was properly followed. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rebekah Gee effective Jan. 31.

Gee has reportedly taken a new job, which will be announced by her employer at a later date.

“On my first day in office, I signed an executive order expanding Medicaid and since day one Dr. Gee has been on the front lines of this transformational improvement to health care in Louisiana,” said Edwards in a press release. ” Under her leadership, we brought health care to more than 460,000 hard-working adults who now have access to the medical services they need to live healthier lives, to fight chronic illness and, in some cases, survive.

Edwards also praised her work in fighting hepatitis C, opioid addiction and HIV rates in Louisiana.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve the people of Louisiana as the Secretary of Health,” said Gee. “I am thankful to Governor Edwards and to the people of our state for trusting me to serve. The policies we advanced will continue to move the needle — policies that will result in more children growing up healthy, and mothers who can watch them grow, more individuals with disabilities living independently, and more families thriving.”

