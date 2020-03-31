Department of Revenue warns Louisiana taxpayers about COVID-19 stimulus scams

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Revenue is warning residents of potential scams to steal the money they’re due to receive from the economic stimulus funds.

The LDR says phishing scams are among the most common fraud tactics. The goal is to acquire personal information, such as Social Security numbers, to commit identity theft.

“The unfortunate reality is that there will always be criminals trying to take advantage of unsuspecting citizens during a crisis,” Secretary of Revenue Kimberly Lewis Robinson said. “Neither the Louisiana Department of Revenue nor the IRS will contact any taxpayer to ask for personal information, and no government agency will charge a fee of any kind for the delivery of stimulus funds.”

Louisiana residents who suspect they are victims of identity theft can take steps to protect themselves by reporting the crime to the police, reporting suspected fraud to the three major credit-reporting bureaus, and submitting a Louisiana Identity Theft Affidavit to the LDR Criminal Investigations Division.

