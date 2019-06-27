Deputies: Ex-boyfriend accused of three overnight murders in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in East Baton Rouge Parish have charged a man with three counts of first degree murder after an overnight shooting left three people dead.

Deputies say Michael Lee Wade shot and killed his ex-girlfriend Christa Sudduth, her grandmother Ruby White, and Ivy Frank, Sudduth’s current boyfriend.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says a 14-year-old boy called police reporting that his mother’s ex-boyfriend came into the home and started shooting.

Gautreaux says that teenager was able to get his younger brother away from the house.

