Deputies looking for suspect in carjacking of pregnant woman

CHALMETTE, La. (AP) – Authorities in Louisiana are searching for a man accused of carjacking a pregnant woman, hitting her with the vehicle and driving off with her two children inside.

The children weren’t harmed. News outlets report the suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Dedric Hurst of Chalmette. The woman told deputies she was unloading groceries from her car when he got in and started to drive away.

She was struck as he drove off. She was taken to a hospital and later released. Deputies found the vehicle abandoned blocks away with the two children still inside.

