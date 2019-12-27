Deputies looking for suspect in carjacking of pregnant woman

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHALMETTE, La. (AP) – Authorities in Louisiana are searching for a man accused of carjacking a pregnant woman, hitting her with the vehicle and driving off with her two children inside.

The children weren’t harmed. News outlets report the suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Dedric Hurst of Chalmette. The woman told deputies she was unloading groceries from her car when he got in and started to drive away.

She was struck as he drove off. She was taken to a hospital and later released. Deputies found the vehicle abandoned blocks away with the two children still inside.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories