Deputies: Suspect headbutts deputy during traffic stop

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches Parish man is facing charges after a traffic stop, accused of headbutting a deputy.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says it happened Thursday morning on Keyser Avenue when they pulled over Derrick Sawyer for a traffic violation.

Deputies say Sawyer gave them multiple fake names and eventually headbutted a deputy in the mouth.

Deputies say Sawyer has prior arrests of violence towards law enforcement officers.

The Deputy that was headbutted was taken to a local orthodontist office for x-rays of his mouth where it was learned he had some fractured teeth.

Sawyer is being held without bond.

