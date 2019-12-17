Deputy, teacher accused of rape, producing child porn

LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) – A Louisiana grand jury has indicted a deputy and his teacher wife on dozens of charges, including rape, producing child porn and sexually abusing animals.

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Perkins and teacher Cynthia Perkins were indicted Tuesday. The AG’s office didn’t immediately share details.

Dennis Perkins had been with the department since 2002 and was terminated following his arrest. Cynthia Perkins began teaching at Westside Junior High School in 2016 and resigned the day of her arrest.

Dennis Perkins has a scheduled court hearing on Thursday. His lawyer is expected to request he be removed from the case due to an inability to agree on a defense.

