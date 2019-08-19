Desoto Parish man behind bars for First Degree Rape

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Desoto Parish man, who was arrested last week for allegedly raping a young girl in the mid-1990s, now sits in jail.

Glenn Miller Sr., 64, of Keatchie, was arrested by Caddo Sheriff Deputy, Justin McDonnell, on a warrant obtained by Det. Chris Ardoin.

On July 17, a 34-year-old woman reported to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office she was forced to perform sex acts upon Miller on multiple occasions between 1994-1996 when she was between nine and eleven years old.

Miller would have been between the ages of 40-42 at the time. The events occurred on Barron Rd. and other locations in Caddo Parish.

After an investigation, detectives were able to develop sufficient evidence to corroborate the victim’s allegations.

On Aug. 12, an arrest warrant was obtained charging Miller with two counts of First Degree Rape.

Later that day the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force arrested Miller at his home.

Miller was booked in Desoto Parish and later extradited to the Caddo Correctional Center where he is being held on $500,000 bond.

