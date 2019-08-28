DeSoto, Sabine named outstanding school systems

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two local school systems have been recognized as “Top Ten Top Growth” school districts in Louisiana.

On Tuesday the DeSoto and Sabine Parish School Systems received an annual student progress report from the Louisiana Department of Education, which showed gains in the 2018-2019 school year.

The school systems ranked high in the annual rate of growth from one year to the next for students that take the LEAP 2025 assessment.

School Districts earn top distinction in the progress measure by showing improvement in ELA and math assessments that are on track to Mastery of key skills and content by 8th grade (elementary/middle school) or 10th grade (high school), and for outperforming other similar student groups statewide, as measured by Louisiana’s value-added model.

DeSoto Parish Schools Superintendent Clay Corley said, “This is outstanding news once again for our district. We are excited to be recognized as a district that continues to excel in the academic growth of all students. This recognition is due to the commitment of our administrators, teachers and support personnel who continue to reinforce a growth mindset across our district each day.”

Sabine Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. Sara Ebarb said, “Our school district has worked very hard to move our students up to the level of mastery. This recognition indicates that our students are meeting their growth target. We are very proud of our schools and the work that they have done to move our students to a higher level of achievement. This is very exciting for us.”

State Superintendent John White said, “Louisiana is proud to have an accountability system that measures not only where students ended up, but how much progress they made to get there. We’re also proud to have school systems and schools leading the charge to ensure progress is possible for every child, every day.”

DeSoto Parish highlights:



Achieved the distinction of being in the “Top Ten” school districts for student progress.

Named a “Top Growth School System” for helping students progress toward mastery in English Language Arts and Math.

North DeSoto Middle School was named as an “Outstanding School for Student Growth” in Northwest Louisiana.

Sabine Parish highlights:



Named an “Outstanding School System” ranking in the top ten school systems in the state for helping students progress toward mastery in ELA and Math.

Ranked in the top ten school systems statewide for growing economically disadvantaged students in ELA and Math.

Zwolle High and Many High were both named as “Outstanding Schools” for helping students progress toward mastery in ELA and Math.

Click here to learn more more about 2019 LEAP 2025 Student Progress

