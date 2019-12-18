Despite forecast dispute, Edwards to propose spending hikes

FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks on set before the start of the Louisiana Governor’s runoff debate at Louisiana Public Broadcasting in Baton Rouge, La. At a news conference Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, Edwards announced that Maj. Gen. Glenn Curtis, the head of the Louisiana National Guard, is retiring after 37 years in the military, including eight years as its top leader during the state’s response to disasters including major floods, hurricanes and cyberattacks on government. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Gov. John Bel Edwards says he’ll build his budget proposal for next year off Louisiana income projections blocked by House Republican leaders.

The Democratic governor said Wednesday that he’ll propose another round of K-12 teacher pay raises and boosted spending on colleges and early childhood learning programs.

His budget planning ran into a roadblock when Republican House Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry blocked an updated income forecast that would have given Edwards and lawmakers more money to spend.

Henry says it’s too soon to increase the projections, citing financial uncertainties. His actions were backed by GOP House Speaker Taylor Barras.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.