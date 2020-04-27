Details emerge about the shooting incident that killed one BRPD officer and injured another

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – A man accused of murder ambushed two officers sent to interview him about a killing hours earlier, then stood over a dead officer’s body while continuing to shoot him, according to police documents released Monday.

36-year-old Ronnie Kato was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff.

The two BRPD officers were going to question Kato about a shooting earlier in the day that took the life of Curtis Richardson, 58.

That shooting took place on North Pamela Dr. at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 26.

Kato left that shooting scene before law enforcement arrived to investigate.

The search for the suspect took about three hours and BRPD Uniformed Officers found Kato at 3155 Conrad Dr.

The two responding officers made their way to the back of the home at which time the suspect opened fire with an assault style rifle, according to the affidavit.

One off the officers died as a result of this shooting.

The affidavit states that the “suspect stood over the deceased officer and shot him multiple times with the assault style rifle.”

According to the affidavit, a past police report shows that if Kato’s girlfriend called the police, “he would Gavin Long, the police if they showed up.”

Ronnie Kato was apprehended around 4 p.m.

The deceased BRPD officer had served for 21 years and the officer who is currently in Our Lady of the Lake Hospital has served for seven years, according to Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul.

Local law enforcement paid tribute to the two officers at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.

The identity of the two BRPD officers involved in this shooting have yet to be identified by authorities.

Ronnie Kato is facing multiple charges including:

1 count of First Degree Murder

1 count of Aggravated Battery

5 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

5 counts of Home Invasion

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

