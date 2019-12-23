Developers want to demolish 3 buildings near Hard Rock

New Orleans Fire Department personnel stand by the scene of the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. New Orleans officials say the chances of a missing worker’s survival after the collapse are diminishing, and they have shifted their efforts from rescue to recovery mode. News outlets report Fire Department Superintendent Tim McConnell says they shifted Wednesday ahead of a possible tropical storm. McConnell says chances of the missing worker’s survival will be considered nearly “zero” if no sign of him turns up by Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP)- The developers of a hotel that partially collapsed on the edge of the French Quarter filed permits with the city to take down three adjacent buildings as part of their plans to demolish the hotel.

But the Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports that historic preservationists and at least one City Council member worry the demolition of the three buildings near the partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel may not be necessary.

The upper floors of the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed on Oct. 12 as the hotel was under construction. Three workers were killed. The remains of two of the workers are still in the building.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.