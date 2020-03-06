Diocese of Baton Rouge makes changes to mass ahead of Coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – The Diocese of Baton Rouge wants you to feel safe at church.

“The person next to you may be someone who is afraid,” Bishop Michael Duca said.

That concern moving Bishop Michael Duca to act ahead of the Coronavirus. There are no cases here in Louisiana, but the Diocese of Baton Rouge is making changes to mass to make sure everyone is safe. Bishop Duca calling them simple measures.

Bishop Duca said, “They don’t change substantially the quality of the worship and I think they will be big steps to help people feel more comfortable coming to church.”

The Bishop wants you to stay home if you are sick. He wants you to know that you aren’t sinning if you don’t go to mass because you don’t feel well.

Also, there is no passing of the common cup, no joining hands during the Our Father and no hand shaking during the Sign of Peace. He also suggested people take communion in the hand and not on the tongue.

“Hopefully people will see these as common sense practicesand then we’ll be able to focus in on the liturgy they are coming to celebrate,” Bishop Duca added.

The Bishop says these precautions are temporary and will be in place as long as there is more to learn about the Coronavirus.