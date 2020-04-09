1  of  2
Disabled man dies in Louisiana house fire

GRETNA, La. (AP) — A disabled Louisiana man was killed after food left unattended on a stove sparked a fire, state fire investigators said Wednesday.

The fire happened Tuesday just after 6 p.m. in an apartment complex with four units in Gretna, a suburb of New Orleans, the state Fire Marshal’s Office said in a news release. The victim was a 55-year-old man who was confined to a wheelchair, authorities said. His body was found in a rear bedroom. The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Witnesses told investigators the victim’s father, who he lived with, left to go to a store and turned the burner on low before leaving instead of turning the stove off.

