Doctors confident in COVID vaccine, but admit some unknowns

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – There is new confidence in the first COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive in Louisiana sometime in the next few weeks.

New documents released from the FDA Tuesday show Pfizer’s vaccine candidate offers some protection after the first dose, with nearly full protection after the second dose. The two doses are taken 21 to 28 days apart.

Doctors say reactions to the COVID vaccine are similar to any other including arm pain, fever and fatigue, but they admit, there are still some things they don’t know yet.

“The vaccine itself. How long does it last? We don’t know because they haven’t been out for that long. So those trials and that information will be forthcoming,” said Dr. Katherine Baumgarten with Ochsner Health.

Doctors also said the person getting the vaccine could determine how long the vaccine lasts due to their immune system. It’s also unknow if the virus will change or become seasonal like the flu.

Baumgarten explained, “So, theoretically it makes sense that it would prevent transmission and spread and that’s what we think will happen, but I can’t say that for sure based on the information we have yet.”

Despite these unknowns, doctors said if you can get a flu shot, you should get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer goes before the FDA on Thursday to get approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. It is expected to be in Louisiana before the end of December.

