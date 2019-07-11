DOTD reminds motorists to use caution during severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (Press Release) – With the threat of severe weather and heavy rainfall that may impact areas of the state, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reminds motorists to take extra precautions should traveling be necessary.

During unfavorable weather conditions, motorists should adhere to the following safety tips:

Do not drive unless you must.

Avoid driving into standing or running water.

Avoid driving while distracted.

Avoid using cruise control when visibility is low or road surfaces are wet.

Always allow for extra driving time.

Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

Have your headlights on when using windshield wipers

Never drive through areas with downed power lines or utility poles.

Motorists are encouraged to check the status of road conditions prior to beginning commutes to impacted areas by utilizing the following resources for the latest information regarding road conditions:

511 Traveler Information: Travelers can also find information regarding road closures by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information.

