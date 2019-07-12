DPSO sends deputies, equipment to South Louisiana

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson is sending deputies and special equipment to help South Louisiana brace for the impact of Tropical Storm Barry.

Friday afternoon Sheriff Richardson decided to deploy a team of deputies to assist the Louisiana Sheriff’s Task Force.

The DPSO Marine Unit and amphibious land/water HydraTrek Unit will also be sent to the area.

Richardson said, “We will continue to monitor this storm as it enters Louisiana and travels north as we make the necessary preparations for our area as well.”

