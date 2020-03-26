Drew & Brittany Brees to donate $5 million to Louisiana for coronavirus help

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife Brittany are both stepping up to help Louisiana during the coronavirus outbreak.
Brees posted on Twitter that he and his wife are committing $5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020.
Brees wrote ‘the priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time”.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards also took to Twitter to thank Drew Brees for his help and generosity.
Currently, Louisiana has 2,305 positive coronavirus cases and 83 deaths.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.