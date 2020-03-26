Drew & Brittany Brees to donate $5 million to Louisiana for coronavirus help

NFC quarterback Drew Brees, of the New Orleans Saints, throws a pass during a practice for the NFL Pro Bowl football game Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife Brittany are both stepping up to help Louisiana during the coronavirus outbreak.

Brees posted on Twitter that he and his wife are committing $5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020.

Brees wrote ‘the priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time”.

Brittany and I are committing $5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020. The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time.

After considerable research and conversations with local… https://t.co/Qmxzxses6X — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) March 26, 2020

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards also took to Twitter to thank Drew Brees for his help and generosity.

Thank you, @drewbrees. On behalf of the Great State of Louisiana, we are all grateful for your family’s support and generosity through this trying time. We are one Louisiana and we will get through this, together. #lagov #whodat https://t.co/aTdgBFGp0o — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 26, 2020

Currently, Louisiana has 2,305 positive coronavirus cases and 83 deaths.

