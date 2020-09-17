Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center to open in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center is opening in Sabine Parish to assist residents impacted by Hurricane Laura.

The new center will open Sunday, Sept. 20 at the Sabine Parish Courthouse on 40 S. Capital in Many.

Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week and no appointments are necessary.

According to FEMA officials, the center will operate under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors are safe:

Masks or face coverings are required for entry and service

Survivors will remain in their cars

A specialist wearing a face mask will receive documents through the window and return them after they have been scanned

Additional centers, including the one in Shreveport, are already open. Storm survivors may visit any open center.

To locate the closest center, call the FEMA Helpline, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator, or download the FEMA Mobile App at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app.

If you were affected by Hurricane Laura you do not need to visit a drive-thru center to apply or update their application.

To ask individual questions or submit information:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585

Visit disasterassistance.gov/

Download the FEMA Mobile App at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app

U.S. Small Business Administration Hurricane Laura Disaster Loans are available for disaster survivors:

For businesses of any size and private nonprofit organizations: up to $2 million for property damage.

up to $2 million for property damage. For small businesses, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations: up to $2 million for disaster working capital needs even if they had no property damage. There is a $2 million maximum business loan for any combination of property damage and working capital needs.

up to $2 million for disaster working capital needs even if they had no property damage. There is a $2 million maximum business loan for any combination of property damage and working capital needs. For homeowners: up to $200,000 to repair or replace their primary home.

up to $200,000 to repair or replace their primary home. For homeowners and renters: up to $40,000 to replace personal property, including vehicles.

Businesses and residents can apply online at www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance.

For questions and assistance completing an application, call 800-659-2955 or email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov.

