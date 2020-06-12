East Feliciana Police Jury to discuss relocating the confederate statue at the Clinton courthouse

CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Feliciana Parish Police jury is expected to discuss relocating the confederate statue that stands in front of the courthouse in Clinton at their meeting scheduled for Monday, June 15.

The statue was the center of controversy in 2018 after a state appeals court denied Ronnie Anderson’s request to move his trial away from the court due to feared prejudice because of the monument. Anderson was facing a weapons charge after a 2017 traffic stop.

Anderson’s attorney, Niles Haymer, had argued that the “Confederate symbolism in the entryway of the district court to be offensive, intimidating and racially insensitive.”

The 30-foot (9-meter) statue of a Confederate soldier on top of a pedestal that stands in front of the courthouse was erected back in 1909.