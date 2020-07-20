EBRSO: 14-year-old dead, three teens arrested after playing with gun

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– A 14-year old is dead and three other teens were charged with negligent homicide after a shooting Saturday night.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the 14-year-old victim was in a bedroom with three other teenage boys when one of them discharged a handgun they had allegedly been playing with.

According to reports, the three juveniles gave conflicting statements about what occurred.

The 13, 14 and 15 year olds were booked into juvenile detention for negligent homicide.

