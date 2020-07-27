Education technology provider SchoolMint moving its headquarters to Louisiana, bringing 400 new jobs

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A major education technology provider is bringing 400 new jobs to Louisiana.

SchoolMint joined state and local officials Monday to announce that it is moving its headquarters from San Francisco to Lafayette.

The company is also consolidating its offices in New York and Miami to bring them to Lafayette. Gov. John Bel Edwards said the move will create 178 new jobs with salaries of more than $74,000.

The relocation will also create 219 indirect posts, which will total out to 397 jobs, the governor said.

SchoolMint CEO Bryan MacDonald said the plan to move to the region began in 2019 when the company purchased a smaller, locally-based tech provider, Smart Choice Technologies.

Company officials said they began to consider consolidating and relocating their U.S. offices to Lafayette as they tapped into the area’s pro-technology and pro-business climate, college-to-career pipeline and availability of local talent, MacDonald said in a statement.

“I’ve called it a winning move,” MacDonald said during Monday’s announcement at the LITE Center.

Read the full announcement here: Gov. Edwards, SchoolMint Announce Corporate Headquarters Move from Silicon Valley to Louisiana