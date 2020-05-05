The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Edwards asks everyone to ‘mask up’

Louisiana News

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards wears a mask as he visits a production site on the Louisiana State University campus, where the school is manufacturing personal protection equipment for hospitals, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, April 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards wants you to mask up.

In a tweet, Edwards is asking everyone to wear a mask or face covering when in public.

Edwards calls it the ‘neighborly thing to do’.

The message from Edwards’ comes as the Louisiana Department of Health reports deaths related to COVID-19 has surpassed 2,000.

As of midday Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 1,042 deaths and 29,996 cases of the coronavirus. There were ten fewer newly confirmed cases reported Tuesday, with 333, but the number of deaths reported more than doubled from 22 Monday to 51 Tuesday. That brought the total deaths statewide to 2,042.

