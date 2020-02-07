Edwards heads to Washington to meet with other governors

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is in Washington for a weekend meeting with the nation’s governors. Edwards headed up to the U.S. capital Thursday evening for the National Governors Association winter meeting.

The Democratic governor’s office says he will participate in four days of events through Monday. Edwards’ office says he’ll attend a Friday lunch with Vice President Mike Pence and a formal dinner Sunday evening at the White House, among the plans.

The National Governors Association meeting also includes discussions about infrastructure and public health and events with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Edwards returns to Louisiana on Monday night.

