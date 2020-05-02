Edwards: No disruption expected at upcoming session

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says he doesn’t foresee armed protesters disrupting lawmakers when a coronavirus-interrupted legislative session resumes Monday.
He noted Friday that visitors aren’t allowed to bring firearms into Louisiana’s Capitol unlike in Michigan where it’s legal to do so. Protesters entered Michigan’s state Capital on Thursday in opposition to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The issue surfaced as neighboring Republican-led states such as Texas and Mississippi moved more aggressively toward reopening their economies.
On Monday, Edwards announced he was extending his Louisiana’s stay-at-home order through May 15. As of Saturday, at least 1,950 people in Louisiana had died from the virus.
