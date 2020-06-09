Edwards signs bill to ban vaping in cars with children

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Teen vapers prefer Juul and mint is the #1 flavor among many of them, suggesting a shift after the company’s fruit and dessert flavors were removed from retail stores, new U.S. research suggests. The results are in a pair of studies published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, including a report from the Food and Drug Administration and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicating that the U.S. teen vaping epidemic shows no signs of slowing down. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Vaping with a child in the car soon will be illegal in Louisiana.

Louisiana law already prohibited drivers and passengers from smoking cigarettes, pipes or cigars if a child’s in the vehicle. A bill by Gretna Rep. Joe Marino, who has no party affiliation, adds vaping to that list.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that he signed the measure into law. The new prohibition takes effect in August.

The House voted 80-19 for the measure in the regular session that ended June 1, while the Senate agreed 30-0.

