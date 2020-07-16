Edwards signs new lawsuits limits sought by business lobby

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, right, speaks about the legislative session with Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, left, on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed the business lobby’s main priority of the last election cycle into law.

The bill makes changes to Louisiana’s civil litigation rules aimed at lessening the money people can win against insurance companies and businesses in car accident lawsuits.

The Democratic governor’s signature was expected after a deal was negotiated with Republican legislative leaders in the special session.

But the announcement represented a significant victory for business organizations that worked to elect Republican lawmakers in 2019 who pledged to support the changes.

Supporters claim the effort will lower insurance rates by making litigation less lucrative. Opponents call it a giveaway to business.

