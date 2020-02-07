Edwards takes treasurer to court over blocked fund transfer

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during his inauguration at the state Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. Edwards is suing Louisiana’s state treasurer for blocking a $25 million fund transfer the governor and lawmakers earmarked for state operating expenses.(AP Photo/Brett Duke, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is suing Louisiana’s state treasurer for blocking a $25 million fund transfer the governor and lawmakers earmarked for state operating expenses.

The Democratic governor is asking a judge to declare Republican state Treasurer John Schroder’s actions illegal.

Schroder has refused to shift the $25 million from Louisiana’s unclaimed property account this budget year and he blocked a $15 million transfer last year.

The fund includes unclaimed money Louisiana collects from things such as old savings accounts, payroll checks and utility deposits on behalf of residents.

The treasurer’s office tries to locate people and return the money. Governors and lawmakers for decades have spent unclaimed property money on programs and services.

State Treasurer John M. Schroder released a statement Friday on the legal action taken against him by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“Gov. Edwards is suing me because I won’t let him spend Unclaimed Property in a state budget that tops $32 billion. Actions like this make it hard for the public to have faith in the government process,” said Treasurer Schroder.

“Unclaimed Property isn’t the state’s money. It belongs to the people of Louisiana.”

According to the released statement, businesses turn over millions of dollars in unclaimed cash, stocks, bonds, securities, and insurance proceeds to the State Treasurer’s Office each year. Known as “Unclaimed Property,” these funds include payroll checks, old bank accounts, royalties, utility deposits, interest payments, stock certificates, and life insurance proceeds. One in six individuals in Louisiana has Unclaimed Property, with refunds averaging $900.00.

