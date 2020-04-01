Edwards tells NBC News the coronavirus outbreak is a statewide problem

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says the coronavirus outbreak is a problem facing the entire state of Louisiana.

Edwards was a guest Tuesday night on a NBC News special on the coronavirus outbreak.

Edwards says just because only 60 of the state’e 64 parishes are reporting a positive case, there is a case of coronavirus in every parish.

“We need a couple of thousand of ventilators just in the New Orleans area. And it’s not the state that’ll run out, but just the New Orleans region. We have growing cases in Baton Rouge, but also in LaFayette. Up in Shreveport the number is well over 200 now. So we know that the other regions of the state are just a week or 10 days, or two-weeks behind New Orleans” said Gov. Edwards.

Edwards said he hopes the state adding more than 1200 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, will open many people’s eyes on the severity of the issue.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.