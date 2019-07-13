Tracking the Tropics banner

Edwards to provide Saturday briefing on Tropical Storm Barry

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will provide a statewide briefing on Tropical Storm Barry and the impact the storm has and will make to Louisiana.

As of 6 a.m. Saturday morning, Tropical Storm Barry is expected to make landfall sometime after sunrise this morning. Barry is still moving towards the WNW at 5 mph. It is expected to turn to the NW soon and then to the north later today.

Click here to watch Governor Edwards’ briefing live.

President Donald Trump has declared a federal declaration of emergency for Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.

The declaration late Thursday authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency, to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards had asked the Trump administration in a letter earlier Thursday that the state receive supplementary federal resources as soon as possible should they be needed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

88° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 88° 72°

Sunday

76° / 70°
Rain
Rain 70% 76° 70°

Monday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 84° 74°

Tuesday

91° / 76°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 91° 76°

Wednesday

94° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 76°

Thursday

94° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 76°

Friday

94° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

79°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
86°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
86°

85°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
85°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
88°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
86°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
79°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
77°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
76°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
75°

74°

4 AM
Few Showers
32%
74°

74°

5 AM
Few Showers
33%
74°

74°

6 AM
Showers
53%
74°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss

More Check This Out