Edwards to provide Saturday briefing on Tropical Storm Barry

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will provide a statewide briefing on Tropical Storm Barry and the impact the storm has and will make to Louisiana.

As of 6 a.m. Saturday morning, Tropical Storm Barry is expected to make landfall sometime after sunrise this morning. Barry is still moving towards the WNW at 5 mph. It is expected to turn to the NW soon and then to the north later today.

Click here to watch Governor Edwards’ briefing live.

President Donald Trump has declared a federal declaration of emergency for Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.

The declaration late Thursday authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency, to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards had asked the Trump administration in a letter earlier Thursday that the state receive supplementary federal resources as soon as possible should they be needed.

