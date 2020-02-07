Edwards to release budget proposal to La. lawmakers Friday

FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks on set before the start of the Louisiana Governor’s runoff debate at Louisiana Public Broadcasting in Baton Rouge, La. At a news conference Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, Edwards announced that Maj. Gen. Glenn Curtis, the head of the Louisiana National Guard, is retiring after 37 years in the military, including eight years as its top leader during the state’s response to disasters including major floods, hurricanes and cyberattacks on government. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration is unveiling a multibillion-dollar Louisiana budget proposal to lawmakers.

Friday’s planned release of the Democratic governor’s spending recommendations for the financial year that starts July 1 will kick off months of budget negotiations between Edwards and the majority-GOP Legislature.

Edwards’ recommendations will propose boosting education financing and using money that isn’t yet available to spend under the law.

It includes $103 million from income projections that aren’t included in Louisiana’s official revenue forecast because the Legislature’s new Republican leaders wouldn’t adopt them.

Lawmakers will craft a final version of next year’s budget in the regular legislative session that starts March 9.

