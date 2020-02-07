Edwards to release budget proposal to La. lawmakers Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration is unveiling a multibillion-dollar Louisiana budget proposal to lawmakers.
Friday’s planned release of the Democratic governor’s spending recommendations for the financial year that starts July 1 will kick off months of budget negotiations between Edwards and the majority-GOP Legislature.
Edwards’ recommendations will propose boosting education financing and using money that isn’t yet available to spend under the law.
It includes $103 million from income projections that aren’t included in Louisiana’s official revenue forecast because the Legislature’s new Republican leaders wouldn’t adopt them.
Lawmakers will craft a final version of next year’s budget in the regular legislative session that starts March 9.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.