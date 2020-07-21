Emergency rental assistance suspended, Housing Louisiana says they saw it coming

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Last week, things seemed promising for renters in the state after the announcement of an emergency renter’s assistance program.

Just four days later, the program was suspended “due to an overwhelming response.”

Last Thursday, the Governor announced the state received $24,000,000 to assist Louisianans effected by the pandemic.

Now, some are left to figure out how they’ll pay their rent.



“We have concerns about even what little was done but we’re just wondering why?” said Andreanecia Morris, President of Housing Louisiana.

It was announced, the program would benefit 10,000 individuals in the first phase but Morris says, $24,000,000 was not enough to begin with.



“A minimum of $250,000,000 that was a month ago though that was before the resurgence so we think it’s closer to $500,000,000 that’s needed to get Louisianians who rent to the end of the year.



Morris said, there are thousands across the state facing evictions and it’s up to state and local leaders to act now.



“We have not used all of the coronavirus relief funds. Those funds need to be deployed as quickly as possible for housing. There are not a lot of options, we can’t wait for another go around on funding. On Friday, the last protection for renters is going to expire” said Morris.