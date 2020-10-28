Energy crews prepare as Hurricane Zeta heads toward Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Utility crews are getting ready for the impact of Hurricane Zeta, the 8th named storm to hit the gulf coast this hurricane season.

Entergy has 3,800 crew members ready to help with any power outages.

Demco has 2-300 contractors, as well as out of state crew members on stand by.

“It’s what Entergy does, going into disaster-stricken communities and restoring power after devastating hurricanes that is what we do,” Entergy Spokesman David Freese said.

This is the 7th time Louisiana has been in the “cone of uncertainty,” in 2020.

“There are other states in the Gulf Coast but apparently 2020 doesn’t know that,” DEMCO Spokesman David Latona said.

Even when a hurricane isn’t heading toward Louisiana, energy crews have been working non-stop to recover from storm damage.

“There’s also mutual aid assistance that we are providing when we can to those co-ops that are impacted directly from Laura and even from Delta,” Latona said.

There are still energy crews in Southwest Louisiana rebuilding and creating a more resilient system after the devastation of Hurricane Laura.

“It takes a special person to work in the field at Entergy, it’s a lot of long hours during storm restoration some of these folks work 16 hour days, 8 hours rest time and get up and do it all over again,” Freese said.

To report a power outage to Entergy: 1(800)-OUTAGE, for outage emergencies, 1(800)-ENTERGY

To report a power outage to DEMCO: (225) 261-1160 OR 1-800-262-1160

For emergencies with downed power lines call 911.

