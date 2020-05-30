Ex-mayor convicted in FBI sting released early from prison

The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana mayor convicted in a federal bribery sting and sentenced to 20 years behind bars was released from prison this week.

Attorney John McLindon said his client, former St. Gabriel Mayor George Grace Sr., was released Wednesday into a halfway house, WBRZ-TV reported. The Federal Bureau of Prisons also confirmed the release, according to WAFB-TV.

Grace was convicted in 2012 on racketeering, bribery and fraud charges. Prosecutors said he was caught in an FBI sting operation involving a phony garbage-can cleaning venture in exchange for bribes.

Grace was expected to be released in 2029. The Bureau of Prisons did not say why he was moved out of prison, but the federal government had been allowing some inmates convicted of nonviolent crimes to be released early due to the coronavirus pandemic, the television stations reported.

