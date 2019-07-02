Former Louisiana officer released after serving time for killing boy

MARKSVILLE, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana law enforcement officer who was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for the shooting death of a 6-year-old autistic boy has been released after serving less than two years.

Norris Greenhouse Jr. was released Friday, Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick said in a statement Monday.

In November 2015, Greenhouse and Derrick Stafford were moonlighting as Marksville deputy marshals when they fired at Christopher Few’s car during a chase, fatally wounding Few’s 6-year-old son, Jeremy Mardis. Stafford was convicted of manslaughter and is currently serving a 40-year prison sentence.

Greenhouse’s original sentence was reduced because his charges of negligent homicide and malfeasance in office are considered nonviolent offenses, according to Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick. Greenhouse participated in prison programs, earned an associate degree and received credit for time served which further shortened his sentence, Pastorick said.

Louisiana’s top law enforcement official voiced concern about Greenhouse’s release.

“I want to remind everyone that this case dealt with the tragic death of a child,” Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a statement Monday. “Mr. Greenhouse’s early release is a disappointment.”

“Unfortunately, (Greenhouse’s) early release is yet another example of the lack of transparency in our criminal justice system, as it relates to victims and their families,” Landry said.

Greenhouse completed a pre-release and anger management programs which contributed to his early release, Pastorick said. Greenhouse is now on “Good Time Parole” meaning he will be under community supervision until the end of his sentence in 2025, Pastorick said.

