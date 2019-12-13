Ex-Roman Catholic deacon indicted on child rape charge

This Sept. 21, 2019 booking image made from video and provided by the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office in New Orleans, La., shows George F. Brignac. Brignac, a longtime schoolteacher and deacon was arrested Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, on one count of first-degree rape, more than a year after a former altar boy told New Orleans police that Brignac repeatedly raped him four decades ago. (Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A former Roman Catholic Church deacon in New Orleans has been indicted on a charge that he raped an altar boy 40 years ago.

The New Orleans district attorney’s office says in a news release that 84-year-old George Brignac was charged by a grand jury Thursday. He was arrested in September.

Brignac was defrocked as a deacon in 1988 amid allegations of abuse. He had been acquitted of a separate abuse charge in 1978.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro says there is no Louisiana time limit for prosecuting race cases involving children younger than 12.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.