EXCLUSIVE: Baton Rouge man wrongfully incarcerated, becomes America’s Got Talent star

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge native Archie Williams is headed for the final round on America’s Got Talent.

“It feels excellent,” said Williams, who has come a long way since he was sentenced to life in prison in the early 80s for a rape and stabbing even though his fingerprints did not match the ones at the scene.

He would later be exonerated and walked out of the Louisiana State Penitentiary last year a free man, but not until after he had already served more than 37 years.

“Faith just gave me another hand for 37 years,” Williams said. “I never let my mind go to prison. I always stayed focused and kept my mind on positivity.”

During his time at Angola, Williams enjoyed singing and served as a minister.

“When I went to Angola, I guess that was my mission. To do God’s will.”

Since overcoming his battles, Williams continues doing what he loves, which brought him all the way to the AGT stage.

The America’s Got Talent finalist says he started singing at the age of seven.

After the competition, he says he plans to give back to the Baton Rouge community.

“I want to help those guys that are in prison, that are innocent, that’s really my mission. To help innocent prisoners.”

Williams will compete in the final round of America’s Got Talent on September 22.

“Just stay tuned and give me yall’s vote so, we can win!”

Those who want to vote for Williams can visit here.

