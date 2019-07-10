Experts say do not go outside if you don’t have to during heat advisory

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A heat advisory is in effect through Wednesday.

“We’ve had a couple of heat-related deaths. It happens. Even though a lot of people think it’s not going to happen to them, it happens,” said Dr. Todd Thoma at Oschner LSU Health. He said he has seen tragedies when it comes to gruesome heat conditions. “I’m also the coroner of Caddo parish. I’ve been the coroner here for 12 years and every year we do get heat-related deaths,” Thoma.

He implies, while Shreveport is under this heat advisory it’s best to stay inside. “If you have things that you have to do outside, do it very early in the morning, late in the evening.”

We caught up with the Department of Transportation and Devolpment to see how their workers survive the heat. “We train them to take multiple breaks during the heat,, and to make sure they drink plenty of fluids and also to know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion,” said spokeswoman Erin Buchanan. Their workers are also trained to see the signs in others.

Dr. Thoma said If you overheat while being outside, go in a home and cool down with a fan or cold shower. “If you can’t get to feeling better even though you’re out of the environment in a cool area that’s when you need to see a doctor.”

