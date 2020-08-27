Explosion and fire at Domino Sugar Refinery outside of New Orleans

Louisiana

by: Victoria Cristina

Posted: / Updated:

ST. BERNARD PARISH – Firefighters are currently battling a three-alarm fire at the Domino Sugar Refinery outside of New Orleans.

According to Parish President Guy McInnis, an explosion in Chalmette was reported around 4 P.M. which resulted in the fire.

Reports show that everyone was evacuated from the building, and a head count was completed.

There have been no injuries reported.

Citizens in the area are being asked to shelter in place as a precaution, although sources say there is no danger of chemicals at the refinery.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss