Explosion and fire at Domino Sugar Refinery outside of New Orleans

ST. BERNARD PARISH – Firefighters are currently battling a three-alarm fire at the Domino Sugar Refinery outside of New Orleans.

According to Parish President Guy McInnis, an explosion in Chalmette was reported around 4 P.M. which resulted in the fire.

Reports show that everyone was evacuated from the building, and a head count was completed.

There have been no injuries reported.

Citizens in the area are being asked to shelter in place as a precaution, although sources say there is no danger of chemicals at the refinery.