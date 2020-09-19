Facebook comedian being sued by city-parish for fake ‘Antifa events’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department didn’t find these jokes too funny.

Two satirical Facebook events created by a local comedian created left the police department on high alert.

One of the parody was events was titled “ANTIFA Takes River Ranch.” It was posted on Facebook by cajUUUn Memes, a local comedy page with 10,000 followers. The other event was a protest at the Acadiana Mall.

“Both times, no one showed up except for the police, which it just goes to show they knew it was fake or everyone knew it was fake but them,” comedian John Merrifield said.

Merrifield runs the comedy Facebook page and says it was all just a joke to raise awareness towards the excessive force being used by the city government.

The first event was created in response to the northside rec centers possible closing.

“Apparently, Josh cares more about rich neighborhoods than poor neighborhoods,” Merrifield said.

The second event was created in response to the Trayford Pellerin shooting.

“That stuff needs to be exposed and it needs to be exposed outside of Louisiana, because apparently they think they live in a little part of the world where rules don’t apply,” Merrifield said.

However, both events did cost the city money to dispatch police to these locations. It’s currently unclear as to how much.

“I think he should bear the brunt of some of the costs, if not all of the costs, that his actions cost the taxpayers,” Mayor-President Josh Guillory said on his Thursday morning radio show.

“I will say that if their goal is to be perceived by the public as foolish, then they are succeeding,” Merrifield said.

He is now being sued by LCG for damages and reimbursement. He does not know for how much, but it is less than $75 thousand.

Merrifield is also now raising money on his Facebook page to go towards hurricane relief and other social justice issues.