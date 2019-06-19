Fake Yeti tumblers confiscated coming into Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fake shipment of Yeti tumblers won’t be hitting the streets of Shreveport.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted out a picture this week, announcing that a Shreveport based officer discovered the fake tumblers.
Officials say these fake tumblers are dangerous because they are often made with lead.
The items were shipped from Hong Kong and was supposed to be delivered locally.
