Fake Yeti tumblers confiscated coming into Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fake shipment of Yeti tumblers won’t be hitting the streets of Shreveport.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted out a picture this week, announcing that a Shreveport based officer discovered the fake tumblers.

Officials say these fake tumblers are dangerous because they are often made with lead.

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The items were shipped from Hong Kong and was supposed to be delivered locally.

A @CBP officer in #Shreveport discovered a shipment of counterfeit Yeti tumblers. These fakes are dangerous because they are often made with lead. #CBP works to protect consumers from these illegitimate goods that threaten US safety. For more info, visit https://t.co/yCUVAku4BM. pic.twitter.com/HrYlFkhcOY — CBP Southeast (@CBPSoutheast) June 17, 2019

