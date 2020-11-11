Family demands answers in missing Louisiana teen’s death

BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) — The family of 15-year-old Quawan “Bobby” Charles is searching for answers into the death of their son.

The family says from the moment they saw the body of their son, they knew something wasn’t right. Now, they’re demanding justice and answers.

Family attorney Chase Trichell says, “There was no Amber Alert issued. The police did not take this seriously, at least initially, and the question of course is, could his life have been saved?”

Trichell says the death can spark a conversation.

“If people see themselves or their nephew or their son in Bobby, then maybe the discourse in the community [can] begin to happen and we can talk to each other about race and violence and this massive discord,” said Trichelle.

He says the family does not suffer alone. The family has posted a picture of his body on Facebook. That photo is becoming viral and now community members are also becoming concerned. They’re saying, it’s a tragedy.

“Most people aren’t just sad or beleaguered,” said Trichelle. “They are pissed off.”