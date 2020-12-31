‘We are heartbroken:’ Family releases statement on death of Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow was a husband and father to two young children when he passed away Tuesday, December 29 at the age of 41, 11 days after testing positive for COVID-10. (Letlow family photow)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The family of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has released a statement on his passing Tuesday from complications of COVID-19.

“We are heartbroken to have lost Luke far too early, and with far too much promise, but we are immensely grateful for all that Luke achieved in a life defined by service to others and a steadfast commitment to making a real difference in this world. The incredible outpouring of support from across our community, state, and country is a testament to how many lives Luke impacted through his friendship, leadership and genuine goodness. Luke had a servant’s heart, and that was evident in every conversation he had, with people of every walk of life. Our family is so thankful for the outpouring of support we have received, and will work every day to honor his memory and the legacy he leaves behind.” Family of Luke Letlow

The 41-year-old husband and father died from complications of COVID-19 Tuesday, just days before he was set to be sworn into Congress to represent Louisiana’s 5th district, which encompasses Northeast Louisiana and much of central Louisiana, as well as the northern part of Louisiana’s Florida parishes in the southeastern region of the state.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be updated once they are made public.