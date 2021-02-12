NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – One of Jermaine Lasalle’s worst fears came true.

While his children were playing outside, his 10-year-old daughter, Jalisa, vanished.

The only thing left behind was her scooter down the street from her New Iberia home.

“I knew she wouldn’t have left that because she just got it,” Lasalle told News 10.

He says his daughter knew better than to leave her home without permission and when she didn’t return, he called the police.

“They know once it gets dark you better be in that house. That’s when we really knew it was something serious,” he said.

The next day, authorities issued an Amber Alert notifying everyone to be on the lookout for a suspicious vehicle believed to be driven by 33-year-old Michael Sereal, of New Iberia.

Lasalle says hours went by and he still hadn’t heard from authorities.

He took matters into his own hands, pleading for the community’s support through social media.

“Whether we’re friends or not just share it,” he said about his online plea.

It was his Facebook post that led to his daughter being found.

Lasalle says he was told his daughter had been found by two New Iberia sanitation workers and there was a video to prove it.

Lasalle says they are the real heroes.

“I couldn’t do nothing but shake their hands. I couldn’t thank them enough because this could’ve been worse,” he said.

He says he’s grateful to have his daughter back home. “Things are back to normal and we are good,” he said.

Since that day they haven’t left each other’s sight. “She’s been my little sidekick for a while,” the father said. “Now she will definitely be stuck to me.”