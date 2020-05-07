“Feed Louisiana Love” social media campaign gets support from Louisiana celebrities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A group of Louisiana entertainers and personalities has come together to support Feed Louisiana Love.

According to a statement released by Feeding Louisiana, Feedling Louisiana Love is a social media campaign to raise awareness and funding for the organization’s statewide network of food banks.

“The need for support is urgent,” said Feeding Louisiana Executive Director Korey Patty. “In April, Louisiana food banks reported an 80% increase in demand for their services. About 40% of the families were requesting help for the first time.”

Musicians Hunter Hayes and Amanda Shaw are among those taking part in the campaign. Money raised will help cover the direct costs of feeding those in need, including purchasing food, storage, and refrigeration, along with repackaging and distributing food, according to FLL.

A member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, Feeding

Louisiana is a partnership of five regional members:

● Food Bank of Central Louisiana in Alexandria

● Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana in Monroe

● Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana in Shreveport

● Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

● Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana

FLL says participating celebrities have been asked to spread awareness of the campaign through videos and messages posted on their social media channels, using the #FeedLouisianaLove and #FeedLouisiana hashtags. Their messages will encourage donations and challenge others for support as well.

Donations for the Feed Louisiana Love campaign can be made at feedlouisianalove.com. Donors can select which food bank they want to send money to or select Feed Louisiana Love to spread their donation equally among all five food banks.

“We’re getting food to our affiliates, but distribution is a challenge,” Patty says. “Monetary donations are critical to helping us coordinate within our network so that food can go to the places where it’s needed most.”

Feeding Louisiana’s mission is to serve as a unified voice for Louisiana’s hungry by providing short-term food relief while seeking long-term solutions to hunger through advocacy, education, and leadership. For more information, please visit: www.feedinglouisiana.org

