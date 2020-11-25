Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Severe Weather Outlook

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Severe Weather Outlook

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

FEMA deadline to register for Hurricane Laura is Friday, Nov. 27

Louisiana

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is seen at its headquarters August 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (FEMA) — Renters and homeowners in parishes designated for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Laura have until Nov. 27 to register for help.

Federal assistance includes help for temporary housing, rental assistance and repair or replacement of damaged property.

Additionally, grants may be available to help with other expenses such as medical and dental care, childcare, funeral and burial costs, replacing essential household items, moving and storage, vehicle repairs and cleanup.

To see if you live in a designated parish, visit: https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4559/designated-areas.

For more information or to register for assistance:

  • Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).
  • Visit disasterassistance.gov/.
  • To find a drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center (DRC), text 43362 and type DRC and a ZIP code (for example DRC 12345).
  • To receive a link to download the FEMA app:

Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

Hurricane Laura survivors with home repair questions should contact FEMA mitigation outreach at 833-336-2487 or at fema-mitoutreach-4559@fema.dhs.gov Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT. To view mitigation resources visit https://fema.connectsolutions.com/lauramit/.

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4559 or follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss