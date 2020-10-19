FEMA: Help for one storm doesn’t affect eligibility for others

BATON ROUGE, La. (FEMA) – Even if you registered for federal assistance because you suffered damage from Hurricane Laura, you must re-register for assistance if you incurred more damage from Hurricane Delta. Federal aid does not stop after applying for and/or receiving assistance from a single disaster.

Survivors in Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, and Vermilion may be eligible for FEMA grants to help with their recovery including uninsured and underinsured damage and losses incurred in the second storm. Help may also include rental assistance, home repair or replacement and other disaster-related needs such as childcare, medical and dental expenses.

If you have a homeowner’s or flood insurance policy, file your insurance claim immediately before applying for disaster assistance. The faster you file, the faster your recovery can begin.

To register for assistance after losses from Hurricane Delta, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA helpline 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585).

For the latest information on Hurricane Delta, visit https://www.fema.gov/disasters/hurricane-delta.